NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 6 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week six of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma kick off week six, while Louisiana hits their halfway point. Below John Sartori previews four of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6. This week John looks to bounce back from an abysmal week of picks in week 5.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: FOUKE AT PRESCOTT

The Prescott Curley Wolves have made their argument to be the best team in our coverage area regardless of state. The Curley Wolves are outscoring opponents 155-26 through three games (they picked up a forfeit victory last week.) The Panthers are extremely young, coming into Friday’s matchup with only eight seniors. Their lone win on the year came on the road and they will give Prescott their best shot.

PREDICTION: The Curley Wolves are rolling and have all the confidence in the world. They will be well-rested after a week off. PRESCOTT: 56 FOUKE: 14

HAWKINS AT BECKVILLE

It’s a battle for first place in 2A-1 Region III District 9 as unbeaten Beckville hosts Hawkins. The Bearcats have been one of the best stories in East Texas this season, coming into Friday’s matchup ranked 9th in Class 2A Division I. The magic number for Hawkins this season has been 40. When the Hawks score 40 or more points they’re 3-0. The only problem is Beckville has yet to allow a 40-spot to any opponent this season.

PREDICTION: This is one of Beckville’s toughest tests of the year but I believe they’ll pass it. BECKVILLE: 35 HAWKINS: 21

PLEASANT GROVE AT CARTHAGE

It’s been a rough pre-district schedule for the Hawks thus far and it doesn’t get any easier this Friday. PG comes into week six with a 1-3 record. They’ve lost three straight since their season-opening win against Nashville. Carthage is coming off a 28-7 win over Gilmer a week ago. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 97-45 and have allowed just 21 points over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Pleasant Grove will be fine once District play opens up, this game will do its job, prepare them for league play. CARTHAGE: 35 PLEASANT GROVE: 10

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL AT BYRD

If you thought this would be a battle between two unbeaten teams at this point of the season you are a liar. The Natchitoches Central Chiefs have gone from 0-9 in 2020 to 4-0 so far in 2021. Their fifth game is their hardest test. Byrd looks as impressive as they did during their run to the Division I title game a year ago. Yellow Jacket quarterback Lake Lambert returned to practice earlier this week after missing the team’s last two contests due to injury. The Chiefs have been carried by their defense during their 4-0 start. Natchitoches Central has yet to allow an opponent to score over 14 points, and are allowing an average of just 6.75 points per game.

PREDICTION: The Chiefs are a great success story but the Jackets are a tough challenge for any team this year. BYRD: 24 NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL: 3

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

Benton v. Haughton

v. Haughton Jefferson v. White Oak

Huntington v. Evangel

v. Evangel North Caddo v. Plain Dealing

v. Plain Dealing Green Oaks v. Booker T. Washington

Wossman v. Northwood

Loyola v. West Ouachita

v. West Ouachita Jonesboro-Hodge v. North Webster

Prairiland v. DeKalb

Pewitt v. Hooks

Wylie East v. Longview

Predicted winners of the above games can be found in bold.

LAST WEEK: 7-8

SEASON RECORD: 7-8 (Picks began in week 5)

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.