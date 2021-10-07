NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 7 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week seven of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma kick off week seven, while Louisiana hits the backstretch of their schedule in week six. Below I preview three of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6. This week I will look to continue the momentum from an 11-win week six in picks.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: MARSHALL AT TEXAS HIGH

The Marshall Mavericks are playing their best football in years. The Mavs are riding a three-game win streak, their longest since an eight-game win streak that ran from 2019 into 2020. Their biggest game of the season now looms, a matchup with the Texas Tigers. A team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since October 10th of 2019. Friday’s matchup will occur just two days before the anniversary of their last regular-season defeat reaches two years. Since that loss to Poteet, the Tigers have won seventeen consecutive regular-season contests. Neither team has allowed an opponent to score 30 or more points so far this season.

PREDICTION: This game has the potential to be one of the best all season in the ArkLaTex. It’s hard to bet against a team that hasn’t lost a game since I’ve been working at KTAL. TEXAS: 21 MARSHALL: 17

BENTON AT CAPTAIN SHREVE

Outside of their lone loss to Parkway, the Benton Tigers have been one of the best stories in Class 5A this season. After missing the playoffs a year ago the Tigers are in the hunt for a District 1-5A title. A win against a first-place, unbeaten Captain Shreve team would go a long way toward that goal. The Gators earned a comeback win last week against Parkway, shutting the Panthers out in the second half of a 46-21 victory. Kenyon Terrell, Braylon Finney, and Kendrick Law look as dangerous as any offensive weapons in the state, but it’s the defense that has carried the Gators. The Shreve defense has yet to allow a team to score more than 21 points against them in 2021. The chess match this Friday should be fantastic. Benton has scored 40 or more points in three of their last four ball games.

PREDICTION: Benton has a chance to catch the Gators looking ahead to next week’s potential unbeaten matchup with Natchitoches Central. Captain Shreve’s ability to strike quickly helps them avoid a mini-upset to the Tigers. CAPTAIN SHREVE: 38 BENTON: 28

WOODLAWN AT EVANGEL

It’s a game that not many people will circle on their calendars, but it could be the most intriguing in Louisiana Class 4A this week. Woodlawn is in the midst of a resurgent year under first-year Head Coach Thedrick Harris. The Knights have as many wins as they had in the previous two seasons combined and are searching for a second consecutive win over Evangel this Friday. The Eagles are playing their best football in two seasons. They broke their lengthy losing streak two weeks ago against St. Edmund and nearly pulled a major upset last week against Huntington, taking the Raiders to overtime.

PREDICTION: I think Coach Duron has the Eagles finally playing up to their potential. Woodlawn is much improved but, this is the week Evangel puts it all together. EVANGEL: 35 WOODLAWN: 7

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Haughton: 35 Airline: 14

PREDICTION: Northwood: 28 Booker T. Washington: 0

PREDICTION: Liberty-Eylau: 35 North Lamar: 17

PREDICTION: Pleasant Grove: 56 Pittsburg: 6

PREDICTION: Hot Springs: 28 DeQueen: 17

PREDICTION: North Caddo: 42 Mansfield: 28

PREDICTION: Loyola: 49 Green Oaks: 12

PREDICTION: Waskom: 48 Hughes Springs: 20

PREDICTION: Daingerfield: 40 Prairiland: 21

PREDICTION: Calvary: 40 Homer: 23

PREDICTION: Robinson: 42 Nashville: 20

LAST WEEK: 11-4

SEASON RECORD: 18-12 (Picks began in week 5.)

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.