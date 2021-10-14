NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 8 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week eight of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, the playoff push is on. Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas kick off their eighth week of regular season football, while Louisiana continues District play in week seven. Below I preview three of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6. This week I will look to continue the momentum from an undefeated, 14-0 week of picks in week 7.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: NATCHIOTCHES CENTRAL AT CAPTAIN SHREVE

It’s the game of the year so far in 5A, it’s the game of the week in the entire state of Louisiana. 6-0 Natchitoches Central versus 6-0 Captain Shreve. A top eight matchup with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in District 1-5A. The Chief defense has been instrumental in the team’s turnaround from 0-9 in 2020 to a 6-0 start in 2021. They’ve allowed only 43 points in six games for an average of 7.1 points per contest. Captain Shreve has used offense to propel themselves to the top spot in Class 5A. While most attention has been focused on four-star prospect Kendrick Law, Braylon Finney has emerged as Kenyon Terrell’s favorite target, the Senior has the 12th most receiving yards statewide coming into the matchup. The Gator offense is averaging 33.6 points per game.

PREDICTION: The Gators have been tested weekly and have proven their a second half team. I believe they’ll hold off the Chiefs in another close game. CAPTAIN SHREVE: 17 NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL: 14

JEFFERSON AT GLADEWATER

Gladewater has turned their season around after a 1-2 start, winning three in a row and jumping out to first place in District 3A-1 Region II. Wins over Tatum and New Boston have the Bears in the driver seat in the league and a win against Jefferson will pull them closer. Jefferson had the wind taken out of their sails following their loss to Sabine which put an end to their impressive 4-1 start. Three of the Bulldogs’ four wins have come away from home. Three of Gladewater’s five games have been decided by one possession.

PREDICTION: These two teams are impossible to predict, Gladewater has as much confidence as any team in the area and I believe they’ll show up in a big-time matchup Friday. GLADEWATER: 24 JEFFERSON: 13

AVOYELLES AT MANY

It’s a game that is being overlooked by many (no pun intended) but if not for Captain Shreve and Natchiotches Central this would be the game of the week in the area. Avoyelles is 6-0 and ranked second in the 2A power ratings, Many’s only loss came to Union Parish in week one and are ranked third. Many is led offensively by running back London Williams who has already reached the 1,000 yard mark, scoring 22 touchdowns. Sophomore Decareyn Sampson has paced the Mustangs, rushing for 12 scores. There will be no shortage of offense as both teams come in averaging over 47 points per game.

PREDICTION: If not for their season opening loss, the Tigers would probably be the top-ranked team in the state. The kickoff teams will be busy in this one. MANY: 63 AVOYELLES: 50

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Haughton: 35 Southwood: 12

PREDICTION: Neville: 49 Minden: 14

PREDICTION: Parkway: 35 Airline: 7

PREDICTION: Bossier: 49 Loyola: 42

PREDICTION: DeKalb: 48 Pewitt: 35

PREDICTION: Chisum: 55 Hooks: 30

PREDICTION: Gilmer: 49 Pittsburg: 12

PREDICTION: Mansfield: 44 Green Oaks: 20

PREDICTION: Waskom: 34 Queen City: 20

PREDICTION: Texas: 30 Pine Tree: 10

PREDICTION: Sabine: 40 White Oak: 24



LAST WEEK: 14-0

SEASON RECORD: 32-12 (Picks began in week 5.)



You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6. There will be no simulcast on FOX33 this week because of playoff baseball. The 11:00 show will air on KSHV.