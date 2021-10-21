NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 9 Preview

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week nine of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we reach the penultimate week of action in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma while Louisiana continues District play in week eight. Below I preview three of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6.

BARGAIN BARN AUTOS GAME OF THE WEEK: GILMER AT LIBERTY-EYLAU

It’s hard to predict if this will be a shootout or a defensive battle. Both teams come in allowing less than 20 points per contest. The Buckeyes have scored over 30 points in six of their eight games this season with one of those two games coming last week against Pittsburg. There are three unbeaten teams remaining in District 4A-Division II Region 8, these two and Pleasant Grove. The winner will remain in control of their own destiny toward a league title. The Leopards and Hawks are scheduled to play in week ten. Liberty-Eylau hasn’t won a game against Gilmer since 2006. Long before anyone playing in Friday’s matchup began playing football.

PREDICTION: Gilmer has rolled through every opponent this season except Carthage and a surprising Pittsburg team. I think they pull away in the second half of this one. GILMER: 35 LIBERTY-EYLAU: 14

NORTH DESOTO AT EVANGEL

After an abysmal 0-4 start to the season the North DeSoto Griffins have used a forfeit win, and back-to-back blowout victories to open District play to move to 3-4. It could wind up being the best mid-season turnaround in Northwest Louisiana. Evangel has shown their improvement over the last month. They picked up their first win over St. Edmund and followed that up with what should have been a win over Huntington they eventually dropped in overtime. Add a District win over Woodlawn and a strong first-half performance against Northwood into the mix and the Eagles look like the ultimate spoiler to the Griffins’ district title hopes. Playing at home doesn’t hurt either.

PREDICTION: The Griffins are playing their best football at the right time but this one could be the game of the year in the district. This one is essentially a coin flip. NORTH DESOTO: 22 EVANGEL: 21

NORTH WEBSTER AT LOYOLA

Talk about surprises, Mike Greene has the Loyola Flyers on the cusp of a District title. LCP held Bossier to just 16 points a week ago and are on a three-game win streak as they welcome the Knights to town. North Webster could make an argument to be undefeated at 7-0. Instead, they’re 3-4 with no loss coming by more than 14 points. Add in a 23-point win over North Caddo, the Titans only loss of the season and NW carries a scary resume for an upset into Messmer Stadium on Friday.

PREDICTION: Loyola already boasts a win over Logansport at home this year. Their defense played their best game of the season a week ago and will step up again Friday. LOYOLA: 35 NORTH WEBSTER: 24

OTHER GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE

PREDICTION: Byrd: 42 Airline: 7

PREDICTION: Benton: 55 Southwood: 14

PREDICTION: Huntington: 50 Franklin Parish: 14

PREDICTION: Longview-Pine Tree: 24 Whitehouse: 14

PREDICTION: Carthage: 38 Rusk: 35

PREDICTION: Mansfield: 41 Bossier: 30

PREDICTION: Many: 55 Holy Savior Menard: 14

PREDICTION: New Boston: 35 Atlanta: 14

PREDICTION: Hughes Springs: 28 Queen City: 24

PREDICTION: Calvary: 55 Haynesville: 14

PREDICTION: DeKalb: 30 Hooks: 21

PREDICTION: Redwater: 27 Prairiland: 14

LAST WEEK: 11-3

SEASON RECORD: 43-15 (Picks began in week 5.)

You can catch highlights of all these games and scores from many more around the ArkLaTex on the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz beginning at 10:20 on KTAL NBC 6. The show also airs at 10:30 on KSHV, 11:00 on KMSS FOX 33, and 11:37 on KTAL NBC6.