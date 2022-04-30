SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – You can’t call it a fluke now.

After the second straight shutout performance in the circle over the weekend from Tia Holmes the Many Lady Tigers captured the 2022 LHSAA Class 2A State Championship with a 3-0 win against Port Barre.

Kirsten Martinez got the scoring started for Many with an RBI double to the outfield wall to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Many added to its lead in the third when Camryn Ford launched the game’s only home run to give the Lady Tigers a 3-0 advantage. From there, Holmes held the Red Devils scoreless for the remainder of the game, finishing the weekend without allowing a run.

“We’re a great team. We’re not individual. You can’t pitch to one person. You’ve got to pitch all nine, and teams learned that this weekend and we contributed one through nine and it was fun to see,” Head Coach Keaton Booker said postgame.

“Proud is an understatement. They’ve worked for four years basically. I’m speechless. It’s a great feeling.”

Ford’s home run all but assured she’d leave Sulphur with her second state championship ring. An experience that’s hard to compare to much else.

“Playing in Sulphur and winning a championship it’s like nothing else,” said Ford. “I’ve played with these girls since I was four years old and just ending my senior year and playing my last game here is unreal.”

Ford will continue her athletic and academic career at nearby Northwestern State.

The state championship Many’s second in program history.