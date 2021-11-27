North Caddo falls in quarterfinals, 46-28, to Avoyelles

VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – History was in Vivian tonight. The North Caddo Titans were on the other side of it, falling to the Avoyelles Mustangs, 46-28. The Mustangs, punching their ticket to their first ever semi-final appearance after outscoring the Titans 22-6 in the second half behind a quintessential Mustang performance: 6 touchdowns, 5 two point conversions, and an onside kick recovery to start that second half.



“The problem was, we could just never stop their offense consistently,” said Titans Head Coach Johnny Kavanaugh. “They’re a well coached football team that executes that game plan.” That game plan is never punting, going for two after every touchdown, and kicking onside kicks. “They’ve got the recipe to do what they need to do. We fought hard, but in the end they wore us down a little bit.”



After scoring 22 first half points, the Mustangs held the North Caddo offense to just six second half points, allowing four sacks in the second half. Injuries along the Titans offensive line played a factor.



“Both of our tackles, our right tackle and our left tackle, both sustained injuries in the first half,” said Coach Kavanaugh. “They tried to fight through it, it was tough, but it just made us real susceptible on the edge. They got some serious edge pressure and that really hurt us.”



The Titans still accomplished plenty in 2021: a share of a district championship, a quarterfinals appearance and their head coach is proud of how far his team has come.



“The seniors who have been here the last four years have put their heart and soul into this program,” said Coach Kavanaugh. “That’s what it takes to take a program that has never won before and turning them into winners. These seniors completely bought in and they’ve accomplished so much. We’ve got a group of juniors that are special too. The future is bright.”