VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – North Caddo’s Omarion Miller announced his commitment to play for Nebraska on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The Vivian native makes this announcement after making his first visit to the school one month ago.

The four star receiver had a number of offers from big name schools such as LSU, Miami, and Mississippi State; but ultimately chose to take his talents to play for the Cornhuskers. Miller initially committed to LSU for nearly a year, but reopened his recruitment on March 30th.

During his junior season, Miller compiled 1,502 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns. The Titans reached the Quarterfinal round of the LHSAA playoffs for the first time in school history a year ago.

The six-foot-two, 190 pound wide receiver is the 12th commit for the Cornhuskers and goes down as the third highest-ranked receiver commit in Nebraska football history during the modern recruitment era.

Entering his senior season with the Titans, Miller is ranked as the 6th best player in the state of Louisiana and 20th ranked receiver in the nation.