SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “They’re used to giving up some runs and having to answer back.”



That’s exactly what Tim Whitman’s Lady Griffins had to do in their 4A semi-final matchup with Eunice. After letting the Lady Bobcats pull within one run, 5-4, heading into the bottom of the second, the Lady Griffins offense exploded for six more runs before ultimately run-ruling Eunice, 18-5.

“I was proud of them that when they did hit that four spot on us we answered back the next inning. That kept us going,” said Coach Whitman.



Offense wasn’t hard to come by for North Desoto. The Lady Griffins hit seven home-runs in total this afternoon. Now, North Desoto is one game away from defending their title.



“I got on them a little bit because I saw a dogpile for a semifinal game,” said Coach Whitman. “That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for the final day. We got to the last day we talked about it. Now it’s just one game. We’ve got to stay focused and do what we do.”



