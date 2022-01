BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A suspect in a shooting Friday that caused the victim to crash was arrested Tuesday after a joint task force investigation.

Anthony Pouncy was arrested Tuesday after a joint investigation by the Bossier City Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Unit, and US Marshal Violent Offender Task Force. Pouncy is wanted for a shooting Friday on Foster St. near Beverly St. when a man was shot at while driving, causing him to crash. Police say Pouncy was sitting in the passenger side of an SUV, which drove away after the crash.