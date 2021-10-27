Northwood’s move to 5A, Calvary to 2A highlights LHSAA reclassification

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – From at least 2022-2024, the landscape of high school athletics in the 318 will look much different than it currently does. The state’s governing body released reclassification numbers earlier today. Highlighting the moves are the Northwood Falcons’ move to 5A and the Calvary Cavaliers’ move to 2A. The Falcons have cemented themselves as one of the top football teams in 4A under Head Coach Austin Brown and have just three more students (1,064) than Huntington (1,061.) The Raiders will remain in Class 4A.

Other Northwest Louisiana schools on the move include

Bossier from 3A to 4A

Evangel from 4A to 1A

Green Oaks from 3A to 2A

Loyola from 3A to 2A

Mansfield from 3A to 2A

With Bossier, Green Oaks, Loyola, and Mansfield all reclassifying the only remaining member from District 1-3A are the North Webster Knights. Schools have until next Tuesday to appeal the reclassification and until next Wednesday to announce if they intend to play up in classification.



The full classification list can be found here.



