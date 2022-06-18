BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Saturday morning at First Bossier Baptist Church 16 teams from around Louisiana participated in the Northwest Louisiana Charity Invitational 7 on 7 Football Tournament.

A majority of the teams participating came from the Shreveport-Bossier area, including Byrd, Captain Shreve, Parkway, Southwood, North Caddo, Haughton, Benton, North Desoto, Woodlawn, and Bossier among others.



Calvary Baptist Academy defeated Northwood in the championship to take the title.

Every year the most important part of the tournament isn’t the football being played, it’s the cause the proceeds go toward.

This year, all proceeds went to Rise Up and Roast Ministry.

Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore shared what makes the event’s unique mix of quality competition and raising money for charity so special.

“I hope people see that, I hope parents see that, I hope my coaches and the other coaches here see that, I hope our players see that, it is important to give back.”