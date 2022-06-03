SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A pair of local golfers placed second in the American Junior Golf Association’s Shreveport Junior this week at Querbes Park Golf Course in Shreveport.

Memphis commit Sydney Moss of Shreveport finished tied for second in the girls division, finishing the tournament at 1-under, shooting a 73 in her final round on Friday.

On the boys side, Benton’s Noah McWilliams finished just one stroke off the lead. McWilliams placed second at 14-under.

Other local golfers included Shreveport’s Grant Reagan who finished sixth, shooting 8-under for the tournament. Charlie Bell (-2) and James Holtzclaw (E) of Shreveport finished fifteenth and nineteenth respectively.

Louisiana Tech commit Peyton Johnson shot the lowest round of any competitor on Friday at 6-under par. He finished tied for 22nd at 1-over.

The girls champion was Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock, Arkansas. Nichols finished 4 strokes ahead of the field at 5-under.

The boys champion was Spring, Texas’ Carson Cooper at 15-under.

Full results of the tournament can be found here.