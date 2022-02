SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Parkway Lady Panthers are just one game away from a perfect season in District 1-5A, defeating Captain Shreve 89-39 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improve to 28-2 and 13-0 in league play. Captain Shreve falls to 12-13 overall and 5-8 in District matchups.

Parkway will wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Byrd. Captain Shreve’s final regular season game comes against Airline on the road Friday.