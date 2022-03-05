HAMMOND, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It will go down as one of the greatest girls basketball state championship games ever played in the state of Louisiana. Two overtimes were needed to settle the score between Parkway and Ponchatoula with the Lady Green Wave coming out on top 80-79.

The Lady Panthers led with less than 15 seconds remaining in regulation 63-60 before Jaylee Womack hit Ponchatoula’s first and only three pointer of the game as time expired to send the game to an extra frame.

In the first extra period Ponchatoula led 73-70 with 25 seconds remaining before Chloe Larry was fouled on a game-tying three point attempt. Larry hit all three free throws for three of her game-high 34 points to tie the game at 73 and send the state title to a second overtime.

The final overtime came down to the last 26 seconds. Mikaylah Williams hit her second three-pointer of the contest to give the Lady Panthers a 79-78 lead with less than half a minute left before Womack continued her clutch performance, knocking down a baseline jump shot which ultimately was the game-winner in the 80-79 contest.

Parkway finishes the season 29-2. Williams finished the game with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Womack led Ponchatoula in scoring with 32 points followed by Taylor Jackson who scored 24.