BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After trailing 3-0 the Parkway Panthers scored 17 unanswered points to win the Brotherton Bowl between Haughton Head Coach, Jason Brotherton and Parkway Head Coach, Coy Brotherton 17-3.

You can catch the Friday Night Blitz every Friday night beginning at 10:20 on KTAL. Full scores from week 11 can be found here.