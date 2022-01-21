Pleasant Hill and Ebarb split battle of Sabine Parish

PLEASANT HILL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the battle of Sabine Parish, Pleasant Hill and Ebarb each earned a victory on Friday evening.

The Ebarb girls defeated Pleasant Hill 53-43 before the Rebels split the doubleheader with a 61-54 victory in the boys game.

The Ebarb girls improve to 13-16 and 3-1 in District 3-C. Pleasant Hill falls to 7-17 and 0-4 in league play.

The Pleasant Hill boys move to 22-9 and 2-2 in District play. Ebarb falls to 11-19 and .500 in District play at 2-2.

Ebarb faces Hicks on Tuesday. Pleasant Hill travels to Evans on the same day.