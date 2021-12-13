Pleasant Grove alum Landon Jackson transfers to Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – After spending the 2021 season with LSU, former Pleasant Grove defensive end Landon Jackson announced last week he was entering the transfer portal. It didn’t take the former four star recruit long to find a new home.

HOME📍#Committed pic.twitter.com/Zhm0Gc7Rrj — Landon Jackson (@landonjackson40) December 12, 2021 Landon Jackson announced his commitment to Arkansas through his Twitter account on December 12.

Jackson saw action in five games for LSU this fall but did not record any stats. The former four-star and No. 125 overall prospect also held offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon among others. The Razorbacks have also offered Landon’s younger brother, Lance, who also plays for Pleasant Grove. Jackson is the second high profile transfer to join the Hogs this offseason, joining former Oklahoma five-star wide Jadon Haselwood.