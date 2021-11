MT PLEASANT, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The Pleasant Grove Hawks held the Quinlan-Ford Panthers scoreless for the final three quarters of Friday’s Class 4A Division II Regional Round to advance to the Class Quarterfinals, 17-7.

Pleasant Grove will face district rival Gilmer in the Quarterfinal round. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawks for the District Championship in week ten, 55-14.

You can find full round three playoff scores here.