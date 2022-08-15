BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After more than a decade under Bo Meeks, the Airline Viking football program will be under new leadership this fall. Former Leesville Athletic Director/Offensive Coordinator Justin Scogin took over for Meeks this spring, and the new head coach has hit the ground running with his new program.

“These kids work hard,” said Scogin. “The buy-in I’ve seen from the seniors, the team leaders, they’ve really stepped it up a notch.”



Scogin’s no stranger to Bossier City. Before Leesville, Scogin spent five seasons as Parkway’s offensive coordinator. Now, Scogin is in charge of the program he used to game-plan against.

“I want people to say Airline football is exciting, it’s an exciting brand of football,” said Scogin. There wasn’t much for the team to get excited about last fall. The Vikings season slipped away from them quickly in 2021, dropping their first three games against tough non-district opponents (Ouachita Parish, Union Parish, and Ruston) before eventually ending the season 1-9.



“Things just kind of got away from us,” said senior linebacker Mark Engelke. “It was a rough start and then we lost confidence.” Scogin has wasted no time bringing that confidence back. “From the second he came in, he walked through our entire schedule and just told us how we’re gonna attack every game-plan for every game,” said Engelke.

Cam Jefferson will do a little bit of everything for the Vikings this fall.

The Vikings offense will be lead by a pair of talented wide-receivers. Cam Jefferson will line up in the slot, with big-bodied Daxton Chavez (6’4, 190 lbs) on the outside. Both have D-1 potential, according to their head coach. “We expect big things from Daxton,” said Scogin. “He’s got the frame and the ability to play on Saturdays, so he’ll be big for us.”



For Jefferson, he’s expected to do a little bit of everything for the team this fall. “I’m gonna play running back, receiver, safety, returner…Coach Scogin has me doing it all.”



District 1-5A had five teams win at least four district games last fall. If Airline wants to rise from the district’s basement, Cam Jefferson believes they’ve got the right mindset to accomplish just that.

“We’ve got the mindset where everybody is doubting you and you just come up on your rivals, and on the people that were talking down and you just look at them like ‘Where’s that talk now?'” said Jefferson. “We’ve been calling this a revenge tour. That’s what everybody is calling it over here.”



The “Revenge Tour” will make it first stop at North Desoto on September 1.