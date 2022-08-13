TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over.

“Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.

“We’re trying to create the culture here,” said Outlaw, who was the defensive coordinator for the 6A state champion El Dorado Wildcats last season. “We want to teach our kids how to be great teammates, love each other…that’s an everyday lesson.”



The Hogs are hoping to teach opposing teams a lesson: to respect the “Razorback Red”. As the only team in Texarkana, Arkansas, they also hope to instill a level of pride that hasn’t been there in years.

“We try to teach our kids to have a swagger, a confidence, where it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” said Outlaw. “Whether it’s University of Alabama, or some team across the street, we’re gonna put the ball down and play.” It’s a mindset that returning players say simply wasn’t there last season.



“Last year was a disappointment. Plain and simple,” said junior wide-receiver Kahim Webster. “This year, it’s going to be a great improvement.”



It’s almost a completely blank slate for the Hogs entering this fall, who’s roster will be made up of “75-80% sophomores”, according to Outlaw.

Kahim Webster is one returning player that’s caught Outlaw’s eye. “He’s an exciting kid. A returning starter from last fall, he’s explosive. He really made a name for himself this summer during 7-on-7. We’re excited to see what he can do.”



The Hogs haven’t played for a state championship since 2010, and while that may be a lofty goal for the team this fall, Arkansas is ready to earn the respect of one of the state’s best football towns and that of their conference.

“We’re ready to go out and prove everybody wrong,” said Chandler Ross, a senior center.

Arkansas High starts their season on August 26 against Watson Chapel.

