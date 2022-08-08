SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last season, Captain Shreve laid the foundation to establish themselves as a top program in Class 5A with a 10-2 record and a share of the district 1-5A championship. Now, there’s a sense of urgency to become a perennial power.



As Adam Kirby makes the move from offensive coordinator to head coach, the Gators will return the quarterback First-Team All-District quarterback Kenyon Terrell.



He’s the best quarterback in North Louisiana,” said Kirby, after Terrell helped the Gators average over 38 points per game in 2021.



“Compared to the group last year as a whole we’re working a lot harder. Last year, we were very talented,” Terrell said, after losing leading receivers Kendrick Law (Alabama) and Braylon Finney (Grambling State) to graduation. “Now, we’re talented and we’re putting in the hard work.”



Defensively, the Gators will be tasked with replacing district defensive MVP CKelby Givens, but the strength of the Shreve defense remains on the line.



“There is nobody that’s guaranteed a spot anybody on this team can be great. You just have to give them a chance,” said defensive lineman Aaron Holley.



It’s been 49 years, 1973 Since Captain Shreve won their first and only state championship. Their stadium is named after the coach who brought them there, Lee Hedges.

To make their second trip to New Orleans, they’ll be relying on a coach in his first ever season. The Gators start their season on September 1 at home against Loyola Prep.

