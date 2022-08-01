SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – According to sophomore wide receiver Kaleb Tucker, the team on Rasberry Lane is getting a makeover.



“You’re going to see a totally different team from last year,” said Tucker. “It’s going to be crazy.”



“Everybody’s dialed in,” said quarterback Kam Evans. “Everybody’s on the same page.”



“This is a special group,” added guard Quan’travious Bradford.

Their goal?

“Go to the championship, and make history up here at the H,” added Bradford.



However, making history requires Huntington getting past the second round, something the Raiders haven’t done since 2009.



“We’re going to be a whole lot tougher and more physical than in years past,” said Head Coach Steve Dennis, who enters his sixth season with Huntington. “They understand for us to progress in the playoffs when it’s cold and not that easy to throw the ball around, that you have to have a toughness and a presence. They’ve bought into that.”

Another difference in this year’s squad is not only the team’s mentality, but the players themselves.



“Some of the familiar faces that we’ve been used to making plays in crunch time, they’re playing ball in college right now,” said Dennis.



Those familiar faces include starting receivers Kendrick Rucker and Zyion Claville, who are both now at Louisiana Tech.



“I’ve got big shoes to fill,” said Tucker. “After Zyion [Claville] leaving and [Kendrick] Rucker, we want to go to state, get touchdowns and all that.”



Someone who knows a thing or two about finding the end zone is Kam Evans. The senior quarterback threw 44 touchdowns last season in just his first year as a starter.



“Last year everybody thought Huntington had another good quarterback coming up in Kam,” said Dennis. “Now they know it. He’s going to have to be a guy that leads because a lot of the positions around him, the skills positions, are younger.”



“It feels great knowing that they listen and are going to do what I say, and I’m going to do what they say,” said Evans. “I told them we’ve got to lead each other. Not just one leader. Everybody has to lead.”



The team on Rasberry Lane is leading in the right direction, and with that comes high expectations for this season’s Raiders.



“We’ve earned that,” said Dennis. “Now we’ve got to go out and perform.”

Huntington’s first chance to go out and perform this pre-season comes on August 26 against Woodlawn at Independence Stadium, before starting the season officially September 2 on the road at Mansfield.