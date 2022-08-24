TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2021, after a 5-2 start, Liberty-Eylau finished the season on a four game losing streak. The Leopards were outscored by an average of over 30 points in those contests.



“We got on our heels and it kind of knocked the wind out of our sails,” said Head Coach Dewaski Davis.



With one of the most experienced teams in East Texas, the Leopards are ready to finish above .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2015.



“We’ve got about 19 guys that are seniors, and they’re doing a good job,” said Davis. “This is a great group of kids and a very talented group of kids.”



One of the most talented is quarterback Jay Jay Hampton.

The rising senior has started since he was a sophomore and threw for nearly 1,700 yards a season ago.



“Last year it was more offense versus defense, instead of a team thing,” said Hampton. “We’ve had team bonding…so we’re built together this year.”



Year four of the Dewaski Davis era also marks the first time Davis has seen a graduating class progress from freshmen into seniors.



“I feel like these are my sons because we’ve been together a long time,” said Davis. “They’re not settling for anything.”



This Fall, the Liberty-Eylau Leopards are motivated, experienced, and determined to again, become one of the best high school football programs in East Texas.



“They feel like they’ve got something to prove,” said Davis. They’ve got a chip on their shoulder.”