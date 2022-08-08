MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2022, history is on the side of the Many Tigers.

“Every year we’ve gone and lost in the state championship game, we’ve come back the next year and won it,” said Tigers head coach Jess Curtis.



In fact, many of the players on this year’s roster accomplished that very feat back in 2020, defeating Kinder to add to the team’s trophy case after losing to Ferriday the year prior. That experience is one the team will draw from this fall.



“We know what needs to be done,” said Tackett Curtis, who recently committed to USC. “We’ve been here before and nothing is going to stop us.” Curtis is a part of a safety duo that may have the best pedigree in the country. Between him and his running mate, junior Tylen Singleton, there are over 60 FBS offers.



“He’s got the length, the size, so he’s got everything he needs,” said Coach Curtis of Singleton. “And so I look for Tylen to really be one of those top guys in the country.”



“(Tackett) is the best player I’ve ever played with,” said Singleton. “He knows everything to do on the field. If you don’t remember what to do, he’ll tell you what to do on the field.”



The Tigers will be without All-State running back London Williams this fall, but there are a number of guys chomping at the bit to fill his shoes, including junior Jeremiah James, who, even with Williams in the backfield last fall, averaged nine yards per carry.



“We’ve got Jeremiah, Jamarlyn Garner, we’ve got a stable of running backs,” said Coach Curtis. “That’s one thing we’re never gonna run out of here at Many is running backs.”



Many will also never run out of die-hard fans that help create one of the best Friday night atmospheres you’ll find anywhere in high school football. This fall, the likes of Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies will make the trip to Many, along with 5A opponents Haughton and Sam Houston.

“We want to give those kids those experiences, give our fans those experiences,” said Coach Curtis. “I don’t think we’ve ever had this many people want season tickets. This is probably the best home schedule we’ve ever had.”



The Many Tigers kick off their season at home on September 2 hosting Sam Houston.





