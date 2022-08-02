VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “The most important step is to show a continuation, and show that our program is maturing,” said Titans Head Coach Johnny Kavanaugh. “It’s not out of the ordinary when we do things like last year.”



Last year was out of the ordinary for North Caddo. The Titans played a quarterfinal playoff game for the first time in school history.



“We’ve been talking about it ever since we lost that last game. Progression,” said Omarion Miller. “Progression in one year, progression in another year, progression. We’ve just been talking about it. That’s our goal this year. That’s all we want. Winning state.”



The Titans return two of the state’s top athletes. Running back KJ Black holds multiple Division I offers and has one thing on his mind heading into the season.



“I want to run over people this year, too,” said Black. “People think I can just juke. I can run over people too.”



“KJ ran for over 1800 yards last year,” added Coach Kavanaugh. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just as likely to run over you and through you as he is to run around you. Then he has that burst. He’s the fastest guy on our team.”



At receiver is one of the nation’s top 150 players, Nebraska commit Omarion Miller, who wants to show he’s more than just a deep threat.



“Every time anybody sees me, they always talk about how it’s a jump ball situation,” said Miller. “That’s what type of guy I am. But not many people have seen how my route run has gotten.”



“I think he’s improved greatly,” said Kavanaugh on Miller’s development. “He’s been in the weight room working hard to get his body in shape and really trying to get ready for his senior year to have something special happen.”



Senior Aiden Brock will make the move to quarterback for his final season after doing just about everything else in his first three years.



“Linebacker, defensive line, anything we needed he’s done,” said Kavanaugh. “I’m excited about the things he’s going to do this senior year. He’s a kid I’m proud of, the way he’s come along and the way he’s turned into a leader on this team.”



The first year signal caller knows where he can find the town of Vivian on Friday nights this Fall.



“Coming from a little town like North Caddo, you build your foundation,” said Brock. “We’re all a family, and we all love each other like sisters, and brothers. Regardless of any circumstance, we’re all going to be here for each other.”

North Caddo opens up the season against against Bossier Thursday, Sept. 1.