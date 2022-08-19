SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwood Falcons have been one of Shreveport’s most consistent teams in the area the last five years. With four district championships and three quarterfinal appearances over that span, the Falcons are ready to take the next step.

“There’s a different intensity so far this year,” said senior quarterback Mason Welch. The Falcons fell to eventual 4A state champion Westgate in the quarterfinals. Things haven’t been the same since that loss. “If you haven’t committed yourself to the work, you’re gone,” said Welch.

With a returning trio of stars with Division I offers (Mar’jayvious Moss, TaDerius Collins, and Mason Welch), the Falcons return one of the deepest rosters in the state. The quarterfinals won’t be enough for the trio this fall.

“That’s motivation of ours as a senior class and as a whole team because we know we coulda did it,” said senior defensive end TaDerius Collins, who holds 21 FBS offers. “Well, woulda, coulda, shoulda. We’re putting in that work to make sure we don’t end up like that again.”

Senior quarterback Mason Welch picked up an offer from Northwestern State this offseason.

The Falcons’ schedule won’t make things easy. To start the season, they’ll battle Benton. Northwood is ready for a chance at revenge after falling to Benton, 12-7, in the first game of last season.



“Benton whipped us last year,” said head coach Austin Brown. “The score was close, but Benton out physical’d us. We still have a bad taste in our mouth 12 months later.”



“They humbled us last year,” said Welch. “That’s been the talk this whole offseason is, yeah we lost last year, but we get another shot at’m.”



The Falcons’ most hated rival, North Desoto, can’t wait for their next shot at Northwood in Week 10. The Falcons defeated the Griffins twice in 20-21 and are ready to add to the next chapter of this historic rivalry.

“We’ve seen the quarterback switch, that shows us something,” said senior defensive back Mar’jayvious Moss, who holds 15 FBS offers. “That shows they have the confidence to beat us with a young quarterback. But like I said, once again, we’re going to come out and dominate.”



“Every time we play North Desoto, it doesn’t matter what sport, you always feel like there’s something more riding on the lines for the communities,” said Welch. “We’re going on down to our second home and we’re gonna collect some rent this year.”



Northwood’s season starts on September 1 at Benton.