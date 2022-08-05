SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the first two seasons of the Coy Brotherton era, Parkway has been the definition of a second-half team.



The Panthers have posted an 8-4 record in games played on the back end of their schedule, and they’re looking to carry momentum from their playoff win over 2nd ranked Captain Shreve in the 5A playoffs.



“We probably had the best upset in the district,” said running back Jaylan White. “It meant a lot to me. I loved it.”



“We just want to keep that confidence,” said quarterback Barrett Newman. “The more confident we are, the better we play. Just keep that dirty red mentality.”



One of the leaders of the dirty red defense is edge rusher Ray Mayweather, who returns after a 12.5 sack season a year ago.



“He just has a motor that never stops,” said Coy Brotherton. “High energy kid. Makes practice better for all of us. We’re excited. We have seven guys back on defense that started last year.”



On offense, Captain Shreve transfer Ashton Martin takes over at quarterback, while speedster Jaylan White returns at running back, looking to burn up the new turf at Preston Crownover Stadium.



“He’s gotten stronger in the weight room, and he’s already fast,” said Brotherton. “We’re going to bank on him. We don’t have that 1-2 punch right now, just him right now.”



But there’s a good chance the second half of that 1-2 punch will come from…



“Trenton Lape,” said Brotherton. “He’s the LSU baseball commit.”



“Trenton, added White. “He’s committed to go to LSU.”

And if you already didn’t know, third times the charm.

“Trenton Lape,” agreed Barrett Newman. “He’s an LSU commit in baseball.”



Trenton had a pretty good excuse to not be at practice on this day. He was too busy hitting home runs at Tropicana Field.



“He throws 95 on the mound,” said Newman. “Go dunk. Go up and catch a football. He’s just an all around good athlete.”



The expectation has been set. Now, it’s nearly time for more fireworks In South Bossier.



“Our kids have really bought in to what we’ve done the past couple of years,” said Brotherton. “We’re excited that this will be the first time we feel like every kid on our team has been our guy, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Parkway kicks off its schedule against Minden on Thursday, September 1.