SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lighting and rain had different plans for the start of the high school football season in Northwest Louisiana. Delays forced multiple games to different dates, while a handful of contest actually finished.

FINAL

Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6

North Caddo 46, Bossier 0

Haughton 35, Red River 0

Northwood 12, Benton 34

Tatum 35 , Daingerfield 48



DELAYED

Airline at North Desoto at 7PM on Saturday, September 3

Minden at Parkway at 10AM on Saturday, September 3

Logansport at Calvary at 5PM on Saturday, September 3

Loyola at Captain Shreve at 3PM on Friday, September 2