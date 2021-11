BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ruston defeated Airline in an early season non-district battle on Thursday evening by a final score of 57-45.

Jackson Pilgreen and Braylan McNeal were two of three Bearcats who scored in double-figures, with each scoring 12 points. Airline’s Tre Jackson scored 17 points in the defeat.

The loss came in Airline’s season opener. The Vikings are now 0-1. Ruston improves to 2-0 following their season-opening win against Minden earlier this week.