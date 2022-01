CASTOR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Saline offense scored early and often on Friday, building a double digit lead before the end of the first quarter in their 85-46 victory against Castor.

With the win, Saline improves to 13-17 and 2-1 in District 1-B play. Castor falls to 5-22 overall and to 0-3 in league play.

Both teams return to the court on Tuesday. Castor will face Doyline on the road, Saline will travel to Dodson.