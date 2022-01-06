Second half defensive effort lifts North Webster over Haynesville

HAYNESVILLE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North Webster Knights allowed only 13 second half points Thursday night, defeating Haynesville 48-32 in a non-district matchup.

After outscoring the Golden Tornado 25-19 in the first half, the Knights finished the second half of play with a ten point advantage, outscoring the Golden Tors 23-13 over the final sixteen minutes of play.

Tyrese Allen led North Webster offensively with 13 points. Aleen was one of three Knights who scored in double figures. Kemarion Ivory led the Golden Tors with seven points.

Haynesville will face Summerfield tomorrow. North Webster returns to the floor Monday against Ringgold.