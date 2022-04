HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton Buccaneers used a six-run second inning to propel themselves past the Southwood Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Bucs move to 18-6 overall and 5-4 in District 1-5A play. Southwood falls to 5-22 overall and 0-9 in league games.

Southwood hosts Haughton on Tuesday at 6:00.