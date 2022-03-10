LAKE CHARLES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats failed to make a field goal in the first quarter, falling into a 14-1 deficit at the conclusion of the quarter. The 2-seed in 3A did overcome the deficit, taking a second half lead but rebounding woes were too much for the ‘Kats to overcome on Thursday against Wossman, falling 56-46.

“Really felt like we were going to have to keep them off the offensive glass if we wanted to have a chance and we really struggled in that area,” said Head Coach Nick Bohanan. “We gave them 18 offensive rebounds.”

Senior Guard Joseph Manning finished his high school career with a game-high 16 points.

“This is probably my last high school game but like, it’s about family more than basketball because I’ve grown up around all these folks since I was 5 or 6 years old,” said Manning, who added 7 rebounds and 2 assists. “I’m going to go off to college now and I’m going to miss them.”

Bossier finishes the season with a record of 27-8.