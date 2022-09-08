SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With Southwood’s 14-12 win against Green Oaks to open the season, the Cowboys had a major opportunity against Woodlawn on Thursday.

The last time the Southwood Cowboys were 2-0, most of the team’s players weren’t born yet. Southwood defeated Northwood 26-7 on September 8th, 2006. The team hadn’t started a season perfect through two games since, until tonight.

After a scoreless first half, the Southwood defense continued to pitch a shutout, allowing the Cowboys lone score of the night to be all they needed, defeating Woodlawn 8-0 to start 2-0 for the first time in 16 years.

After beating Byrd 37-14 on September 24, 2009 the Cowboys hadn’t won back-to-back games until tonight.

Southwood will face Carroll next week. Woodlawn falls to 0-2 and will square off against Red River in week three.