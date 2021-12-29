St Mary’s defense sparks second half comeback against Converse

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The St. Mary’s Lady Tigers trailed by as many as 14 points Wednesday afternoon before a second half comeback helped the team earn their third win of the season, 46-37.

Converse led at halftime 23-14, led by 18 points from Tia Malmay through two quarters. The Lady Tigers allowed only 14 points over the last sixteen minutes and were led offensively by Kelsey Bienvenu who hit multiple shots down the stretch to help seal the victory.

Converse falls to 7-13 on the season and will resume play after the new year against Singer on January 4th. St. Mary’s returns to the floor tomorrow night against Loyola to wrap up 2021.