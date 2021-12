NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The St. Mary’s Tigers allowed only two points in the first quarter against Converse, en route to their fifth win of the season, 50-35 Wednesday afternoon in Natchitoches.

The Tigers were led offensively by Sophomore Payne Williams who scored eighteen points.

St. Mary’s improves to 5-6, they return to the court tomorrow against Loyola to close the 2021. Converse falls to 8-10 and will travel to Singer on January 4th.