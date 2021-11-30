Stewart’s strong second-half lifts Benton over West Monroe

BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Jada Stewart scored eighteen points, with sixteen coming in the second half as Benton overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat West Monroe 49-42.

After being held to single-digits in both the first and second quarters, the Lady Tigers erupted for twenty-one in the third. The offensive output allowed Benton to take a lead they never gave up the rest of the way to earn the seven point victory. EllaKate Maley joined Stewart in double figures with eleven.

With the win, Benton improves to 5-0. The Lady Tigers will face Walker on Thursday.