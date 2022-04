SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, the KTAL Sports Team takes on a Harlem Globetrotter in a game of horse, see if the Mudbugs could continue their winning ways, and highlight this week’s high school baseball and softball action.

The Sunday Night Sports Blitz is presented by Southern Quality Ford. You can catch it every Sunday at 10:2 0 on KTAL NBC 6.