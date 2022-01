SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On tonight’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz presented by Southern Quality Ford we introduce our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, head to the ice for some Shreveport Mudbugs hockey, and count down the top six plays of the week on the Top six on NBC6.

You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz every week at 10:30 on KTAL NBC6.