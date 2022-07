SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz we have an exclusive interview with Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs, check in on former high school standouts in their college athletics journey, and have the details of a future football matchup between LSU and Louisiana Tech.

You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday at 10:30 on KTAL-TV.