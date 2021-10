A dry and warmer weather pattern will settle in for most of the next week. Temperatures will return to the 80s and likely stay there through the middle of next week. Our next best chance of rain will hold off until the middle of next week.

Sunday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began at the coolest level of the season so far with lows in the low to middle 40s. Afternoon temperatures will have returned to the low to middle 70s. We will begin a warming trend that will continue through Thursday. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will likely warm to the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon.