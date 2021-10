Drier air is settling into the ArkLaTex and has started what will likely be an extended period of dry weather. Temperatures will stay warm in the week ahead with slightly above-normal temperatures.

Sunday has been a rather pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. That rain has given way to some sunshine for most of the area for most of the day. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 80s.