Sunday Night Sports Blitz: October 31, 2021

The sunshine that we have enjoyed this weekend will continue Monday. Clouds begin to return to the area Tuesday. Rain is looking likely from Tuesday night possibly into Thursday morning. The coldest air of the season is on the way late this week.

Sunday has been another gorgeous day of weather around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a rather cold start with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 70s. Monday’s start will not be as chilly. We will likely see lows Monday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Look for daytime highs Monday afternoon to warm into the mid to upper 70s.