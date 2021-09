Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas will slowly move towards the Texas coast during the next few days and could bring some heavy rain to a small part of the ArkLaTex later this week.

The weekend closed with a mix of sunshine and clouds and some rather hot temperatures Sunday. Changes are on the way as we will finally see moisture from the Gulf of Mexico return to the area Sunday night. Futurecast shows clouds increasing over the area Sunday night with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. The rain will probably increase in coverage Monday with a little thunder possible. The threat of rain will likely continue Monday night and Tuesday. We will probably experience more in terms of thunderstorms Tuesday.