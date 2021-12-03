Third time’s the charm for Logansport in semi-final win over Oak Grove

LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After falling to Oak Grove in two consectuive playoff matchups with the Tigers, it was the Tigers from Logansport who proved the third time was the charm, overcoming a 7-0 halftime deficit to move to the Class 1A title game, 22-14.

Oak Grove’s Kaleb Proctor returned a Kham Boykins interception for a touchdown to close the quarter with the half’s only touchdown. In the second half, Logansport returned the favor. Thalemius Hill returned a Corey Freeman touchdown to put LHS up for the first time, 14-7.

After Oak Grove evened things up once more, Boykins found Jayven Claybrook on the sideline. From there, Claybroook dodged multiple Oak Grove defenders on his way to the endzone to seal the deal and send Logansport to the dome for the first time since 2016.

The Tigers will face a fellow Northwest Louisiana squad in the state championship in Homer. The Pelicans are making their first trip to the title game since 1985.