EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – January 17th marks the start of the tax season however, some parents may not be getting their expected refund and may actually owe the IRS for overpayment of Child Tax Credits distributed.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, more than 75% of Americans on average get a refund each year but people may be in for an unpleasant surprise this year as the Expanded Child Tax Credit may substantially decrease the refund amount for parents or could stick them with a liability of nearly $2,000 a child.