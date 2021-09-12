Top 6 on NBC 6: Week 3

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s already the third week of high school football action across the ArkLaTex. Where is the time going?! As we move closer to the end of summer and the start of fall, the temperature started to drop this weekend but the plays are as hot as ever. Let’s dive right into this week’s list.



6. WILD WATKINS EFFORT | Byrd wins defensive battle over Tioga, 18-6

Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first Battle of the Border game on Friday. Byrd’s Wyatt Watkins made sure of that, with this diving deflection to save a touchdown. What an effort to get things started on our list.

5. WHITE GOES WILD | White’s 321 yards, 4 TD lead Parkway to victory

This isn’t the only play from this game on our list. Cannon Link, going down, flicks it to Jaylan White and White does the rest. A broken play? Or exactly how the Panthers drew it up? You be the judge. Parkway, scoring 40 plus points for the second consecutive week as they move to 2-0 on the season.

4. SAVING GRACE | Hutch Grace delivers sick stiff arm on INT return

I’ll paint you a picture: The Glennbrook Apaches just returned the opening kickoff of their game against Calvary across their 30 yard line. The very next play, Ty Feaster completes a deep bomb to move the Apaches into Cavalier territory. The Apache crowd is going wild, the offense is fist pumping. Hutch Grace, though, he doesn’t care. The very next play, Grace, steps in front of Feaster’s pass and delivers an absolutely rude stiff arm on his was to a pick-6. It’s called back thanks to a block in the back, but it doesn’t take away from his amazing effort.

3. BYE, BYE BOYKINS! | Kham Boykins rushes 97 yards for TD

Logansport’s Kham Boykins is the definition of dynamic. The junior QB showed off his arm all night, but its the play he made with his legs that cracks the top three plays on our list. He finds the crease in the defense and Boykins leaves everyone in his dust. Talk about a duel threat QB.

2. WRIGHT CAN DO NO WRONG | Long TD run sparks Daingerfield to win

Daingerfield has scored some points on the young season, and against Sabine on Friday night, big plays weren’t hard to come by on either team. D’Corian Wright or a cannonball? You may have to watch this one a few times to tell the difference, as the running back leaves all Cardinal defenders in his dust as he cruises to pay-dirt and his team cruised to their second win of the season.



1. WHITE HOT | White’s impeccable awareness gifts him improbable TD

The top play of the night comes courtesy of Jaylan White. The Parkway running back, seemingly down, doesn’t hear a whistle, so he doesn’t stop! Incredible awareness lands White’s play as this week’s most impressive, and he has one of the more impressive stat lines, too: 321 yards and 4 TD (do we smell a player of the week nomination?)

Well, that does it for the list this week. Tune in to the Friday Night Blitz every Friday night at 10:20 during the football season to catch more plays like these and continue watching the Sunday Night Sports Blitz to see where these plays rank at the end of the week. Same time, same place next week? Deal.