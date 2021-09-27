Top 6 on NBC 6: Week 5

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Time marches on. The inevitable march towards oblivion continues. And with it, the progression of the high-school football season. A little dark start to this week’s list, admittedly, but we gotta spice things up to keep you on your toes. Let’s pontificate our existences no further and dive right into this week’s list.



6. HATTEN HANGS ON | Carthage wins State Championship rematch with Gilmer

Montrel Hatten will soon be making catches on Saturdays. With a dozen D-1 offers from Big 12 and SEC schools, the talent jumps off the field when you watch him play. And if were at Friday night’s game, you saw Hatten make a stellar touchdown grab, high-pointing it in the corner of the end-zone for six. The Bulldogs won, and so did our eyes watching this play.

5. WILLIAMS RUNNING WILD | Tatum’s Williams does a Marshawn Lynch impression

Tatum’s Kendall Williams looked a lot like former NFL stud Marshawn Lynch on Friday night, emulating the eccentric running back not by popping Skittles on the sidelines but by refusing to go down on an epic run, throwing defenders to the ground and cutting back and forth before a shoe-string tackle stopped this play from being immortalized forever. Curse shoe-strings.

4. FEEL THE STING | Ryan Todd secures the INT

The Byrd Yellow Jackets have only allowed 11 points per game so far this season. That’s good right? Because if you think that’s good, wait until you see Ryan Todd’s interception. Todd shows incredible focus catching the tipped ball and then advancing it. Byrd secured a big 38-7 win over Haughton in the process.



3. MILLER TIME | Omarion Miller is better at football than you or me

It’s safe to assume that if you’re reading this, you probably aren’t better at football than North Caddo’s Omarion Miller. And that’s ok. Miller is committed to LSU. I’m committed to trying everything on Taco Bell’s menu. Miller showed my Coach O wants him so bad by making the defense look absolutely silly on this catch and run. “Miller time”, anyone?

2. ROWDY RILEY | Demajah Riley breaks four tackles on way to pay-dirt

Demajah Riley is just one of the many weapons on the Huntington Raider offense. On this play, Riley shows why he’s one of the most electric players in the area, breaking four tackles on his way to scoring a touchdown. The Raiders won on homecoming, and in the end, that’s what matters most. You ever try and dance at homecoming after losing?



1. ODELL BECKHAM WHO? | Miller shows off with one handed-grab

Omarion Miller, you remember him right? The guy who’s good at football from earlier on the list? Well, he’s here to remind you, once again, that he is as good as it gets, snagging this one handed catch as everyone around him seems completely shocked by the grab. I’m still shocked by it. In fact, this play will forever be imprinted on my brain. Thanks, Omarion Miller, for the brain tattoo.

Well, that does it for the list this week. Tune in to the Friday Night Blitz every Friday night at 10:20 during the football season to catch more plays like these and continue watching the Sunday Night Sports Blitz to see where these plays rank at the end of the week. We’ll see you back here next week.