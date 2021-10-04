Top 6 on NBC 6: Week 6

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, people. The high school football season is flying by. We hit the half-way point this week in Louisiana and we’re already past the half-way point in both Texas and Arkansas. Like grains of sand in an hour glass, the season is slipping away. That’s why we have to enjoy these top six plays while we have them. Because soon, we won’t. But enough about the negative. Let’s hop right into what may be our best list of the season so far.



6. KNIGHTY KNIGHT: Ardrevious Washington Carper has a cool name, makes a cooler play

Our first play of the week takes us up to Springhill, Louisiana, where the North Webster Knights battled it out against Jonesboro-Hodge. Ardrevious-Washington Carper did his best Devin White impression against the Tigers, securing an interception and a run-back that would have made the former Knight turned Super Bowl winner proud.

5. LET’S GET TRICKY | St. Mary’s pulls off trick play

It’s scientifically proven: trick plays make people happy. Some scientists (who I won’t quote here) also think trick plays can cure disease. If that’s the case, bring your sick to your screen to feast their weary eyes on this beauty, as Adam Parker flicks it out to Mixon Bankston, who decides he wants to throw it, as well. Bankston then hits Ben Beinvenu in the end-zone and the Tigers have a play they’ll never forget. I won’t forget it either. I have a photographic memory. Sadly, I have remembered everything I’ve ever seen for the past 26 years of my life. It’s a curse really. At least this is something positive I can revisit.

4. SILVER-SCREEN STAR | Glennbrook Apaches make debut on list

The Glennbrook Apaches are playing their first season of LHSAA football and have made quite the impression on the teams in their district. Case in point: TJ Feaster finding Rhett Johnson on this screen. See ya later, Rhett! The Apaches score 51 in their win against Magnolia. Something tells me this won’t be the last week we see them on the list.



3. GET GREEDY | Greedy Williams secures first career INT

It’s hard coming back from injury. Just ask Calvary alum and current Cleveland Browns defensive back Greedy Williams, who missed last season due to injury. Fast forward to 2021 and Williams is quickly making a name for himself. Today the former LSU Tigers notched his first career interception to go along with six total tackles and a pass deflection. Don’t listen to your parents, kids, it’s good to be greedy. Especially when you can be Greedy Williams.



2. CLEAR THE RUNWAY | Airline QB makes defense look silly

Who doesn’t like dual threats? People who have the ability to be a threat in two departments? Take for example, Lady Gaga. A talented singer-songwriter in her own right, but also an Academy Award nominated actress. For my money, the second best dual-threat out there is Airline’s Ladarius Epps. He may not have the Academy’s respect, but he’s got mine after this touchdown scamper that shows off his slick moves. And who knows, maybe he’ll kill it in Airline Theatre’s spring production of “Friday Night Lights”?



1. PRESCOTT PERFECTION | Hopson run will be talked about for generations

Jaylen Hopson is the fastest kid in the state of Arkansas. He’s also responsible for the single sickest run I’ve ever seen in the sport. It’s sick because it’s a display of insane athleticism, but it’s also sick because it made me ill. Jaylen spins FOUR times and somehow doesn’t pass out. If I spin twice, I’m hitting the ground like a sack of potatoes. But I’m also not track/football superstar Jaylen Hopson. Thank you for this beautiful play, Jaylen. Thank you.

Sadly, that’s the end of the line for the list this week. We had other plays, but the list clearly says “Top 6”. We can’t just rank plays all day. We have other things to do. Tune in to the Friday Night Blitz every Friday night at 10:20 on KTAL during the football season to catch more plays like these and continue watching the Sunday Night Sports Blitz to see where these plays rank at the end of the week. Have a great week, everyone.