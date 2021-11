SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – These players made the six best plays in the ArkLaTex during week eleven of the high school football season.

PLAY 6: Jacob Lafitte, Loyola

PLAY 5: Xavier McGlothan, Calvary

PLAY 4: Matthew Hays, Hooks

PLAY 3: Latrevean Cristor, Bossier

PLAY 2: Cole Springer, Ashdown

PLAY 1: Marjayvious Moss, Northwood

The Top 6 on NBC6 is revealed every Sunday on the Sunday Night Sports Blitz at 10:30 on KTAL NBC6.